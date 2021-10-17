Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.44.

Several research firms have commented on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The stock has a market cap of C$15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.57. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0789504 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

