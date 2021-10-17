Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 944,500 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 667,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.23. 703,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,664. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $913.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 million. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

