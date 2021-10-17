Elgethun Capital Management Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elgethun Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

SCHX stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

