Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $81.06 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $81.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.