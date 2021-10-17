Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 190 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 348,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

Shares of KO opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.