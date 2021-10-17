Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $18.88 million and approximately $953,515.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00108416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,226.24 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.18 or 0.06247557 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.