Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.87. 677,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,064. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

