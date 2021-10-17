Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 611,797 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 59,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,225. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

