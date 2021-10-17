Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.55

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $208,788.64 and approximately $143,200.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.00510103 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001046 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $672.45 or 0.01101768 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,248 coins and its circulating supply is 382,641 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

