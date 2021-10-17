Duck Creek Technologies’ (DCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

DCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $658,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

