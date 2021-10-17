Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Achieves $27.04 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $19.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00208142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00092255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.