Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $513.00

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 507.58 ($6.63), with a volume of 176074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.60 ($6.50).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509 ($6.65).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 452.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 432.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.88%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.