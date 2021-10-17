Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Up to $38.55

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.55, but opened at $39.87. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $881.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

