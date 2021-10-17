Don-key Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $324,737.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $324,737.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00304662 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001191 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002059 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000091 BTC.
Don-key Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “
