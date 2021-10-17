Don-key Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $324,737.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $324,737.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00304662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

