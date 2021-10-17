Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 72% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00132319 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

