Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.30 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €7.30 ($8.59) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.95 ($8.18).

ETR LHA opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.46. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

