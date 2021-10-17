Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Down 42.6% in September

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,193 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,767,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DLCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

