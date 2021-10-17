Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $235.87 on Top Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $81.43 million and approximately $606,420.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $235.87 or 0.00387750 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00107017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.80 or 1.00316562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.71 or 0.06279303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,247 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.