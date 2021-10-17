Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

DVDCF stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

