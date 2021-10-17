Datamine Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $382,528.45 and $16,779.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.84 or 0.00497107 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.85 or 0.01096250 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,689,565 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

