Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $168.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.10.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of DRI traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,128. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.71. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

