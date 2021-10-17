Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cuentas in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Cuentas in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cuentas in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cuentas in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,788. Cuentas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,219.51% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

