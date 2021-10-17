CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) to Release Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

