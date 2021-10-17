Critical Comparison: Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) versus Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust 17.44% 5.34% 2.14%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mapletree Logistics Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75

Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus target price of $91.29, indicating a potential downside of 8.55%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Real Estate Trust is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Investors Real Estate Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust $177.99 million 7.88 $5.08 million $3.78 26.41

Investors Real Estate Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. Its properties include oil and chemical logistics; free trade and non-free trade zone third party logistics; food and cold storage; distribution center; and industrial warehousing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, PRC, Australia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

