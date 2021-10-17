Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,444,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.