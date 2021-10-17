CoreSite Realty Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.83 Per Share (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of COR stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

