Convex Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $13.96 or 0.00022851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $426.69 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00075923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00109002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,070.98 or 0.99968571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.90 or 0.06305269 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 70,576,362 coins and its circulating supply is 30,566,186 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

