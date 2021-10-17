Contrasting hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get hopTo alerts:

This table compares hopTo and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 22.62% 25.34% 15.57% Marqeta N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares hopTo and Marqeta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.64 million 2.07 $690,000.00 N/A N/A Marqeta $290.29 million 41.83 -$47.69 million N/A N/A

hopTo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for hopTo and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A Marqeta 0 3 7 0 2.70

Marqeta has a consensus price target of $32.71, suggesting a potential upside of 45.33%. Given Marqeta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than hopTo.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.