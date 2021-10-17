Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 251.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 85,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $30.10. 180,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,197. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -231.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.