Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

