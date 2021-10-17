Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up about 2.0% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $103,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 149,031 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

