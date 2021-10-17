Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CWEN.A stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3345 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

