Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $5.36 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

