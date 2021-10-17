City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 102,355 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,355 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 10,100 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $85,446.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 10,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,041. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1669 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.