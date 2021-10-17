City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund accounts for 5.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $96,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.