City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,854. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.