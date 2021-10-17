City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys 364,060 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,060 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.5% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $28,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,492. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $5.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

