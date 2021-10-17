Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 526.67 ($6.88).

Get ITM Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 438.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 424.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -81.20. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.