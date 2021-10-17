Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $416.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $419.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

