CIBC Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$9.75

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.01. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

