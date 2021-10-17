Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

