China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $886,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 14.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CYD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.70. 12,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,031. The company has a market cap of $559.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

