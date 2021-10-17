China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HGSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

