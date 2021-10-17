CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEU. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.04.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

