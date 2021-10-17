CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $83.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after buying an additional 297,672 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after buying an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,490,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. 895,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.81.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

