Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $215.63

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $215.63 and last traded at $215.63, with a volume of 208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

