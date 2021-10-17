Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report sales of $404.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.46 million to $467.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $290.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CPE. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $52.32. 1,485,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

