Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,400 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Baidu were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 14.4% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 15.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 7.9% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 384,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $163.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.68. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

