Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 351,795 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4,677.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 351,795 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 116.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $2,688,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

