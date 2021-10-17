Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Given New GBX 245 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNE. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £954.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.37. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

